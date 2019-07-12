Analysts See $0.19 EPS for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK); TRICON CAP GROUP COMMON SHARES CANA (TCNGF) Shorts Up By 55.47%

Analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. FSK’s profit would be $98.08 million giving it 8.11 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s analysts see 5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 311,577 shares traded. FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has declined 20.52% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.95% the S&P500.

TRICON CAP GROUP INC COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had an increase of 55.47% in short interest. TCNGF’s SI was 139,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 55.47% from 89,600 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 697 days are for TRICON CAP GROUP INC COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:TCNGF)’s short sellers to cover TCNGF’s short positions. It closed at $7.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development firm specializing in investments in debt securities. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It has a 3.02 P/E ratio. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Tricon Capital Group Inc. is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects. It has a 7.69 P/E ratio. The business objective of the firm is to invest for investment income and capital appreciation through its principal investment business and to earn fee income through private funds and advisory business.