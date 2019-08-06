Analysts See $0.19 EPS for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK); Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Shorts Up By 18.39%

Analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. FSK’s profit would be $99.30 million giving it 7.33 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s analysts see 5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 1.45 million shares traded. FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has declined 28.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.23% the S&P500.

Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) had an increase of 18.39% in short interest. HURN’s SI was 177,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.39% from 149,500 shares previously. With 66,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN)’s short sellers to cover HURN’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $56.79. About 193,626 shares traded or 134.84% up from the average. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has risen 39.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HURN News: 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Backs FY Rev $720M-$760M; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 1% of Huron Consulting; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Sees FY Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.40; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Rev $193.7M; 29/03/2018 Huron Amends and Extends Senior Secured Credit Facility; 10/04/2018 – Huron Consulting Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Huron Consulting Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – HURN SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.10 TO $2.40, EST. $2.24

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.60, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold Huron Consulting Group Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.03 million shares or 0.29% less from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott Group Capital Management Ltd Com owns 0.06% invested in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) for 5,943 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) for 88,284 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 452,651 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 488,342 shares. Millennium Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 6,646 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) for 25,763 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 32,600 shares stake. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Asset Management One Com Ltd holds 0% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) or 12,350 shares. Whittier Trust Com owns 0.01% invested in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) for 3,500 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 24,993 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,557 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Investment Management Lc owns 8,949 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The firm operates through the Healthcare, Education and Life Sciences, and Business Advisory divisions. It has a 50.21 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services from strategy setting through implementation in the areas of organizational and resource alignment, clinical transformation, financial and operational performance, patient and caregiver engagement, and technology implementation and optimization to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Among 2 analysts covering Huron Consulting (NASDAQ:HURN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Huron Consulting has $60 highest and $57 lowest target. $58.50’s average target is 3.01% above currents $56.79 stock price. Huron Consulting had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barrington. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Friday, March 1.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development firm specializing in investments in debt securities. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It has a 2.73 P/E ratio. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

