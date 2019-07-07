Analysts See $0.19 EPS for Cypress Semiconductor (CY); Evans Bancorp (EVBN)’s Sentiment Is 1.73

Analysts expect Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report $0.19 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 29.63% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. CY’s profit would be $69.53M giving it 29.36 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s analysts see -17.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 3.44 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c

Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.68, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 26 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 15 sold and reduced their equity positions in Evans Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now have: 2.72 million shares, up from 2.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Evans Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 18 New Position: 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer International Grp reported 0.04% stake. Nomura owns 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 3,220 shares. Snow Capital Management L P owns 83,711 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 682 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt holds 863,170 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Bbt Capital Limited Co has 0.69% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Moreover, Vanguard has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 39.87 million shares. Fund Sa has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Ancora Advisors Limited Company invested in 11,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Profit Lc holds 0.61% or 53,400 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.15% or 203,391 shares. 23,700 were reported by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 97,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 106,830 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.16 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 22.79 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $493,318 activity. On Friday, March 15 the insider Thad Trent sold $261,032. El-Khoury Hassane sold 4,300 shares worth $55,900. The insider GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR sold $176,386.

Among 5 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cypress Semicon had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, June 4. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 30 by Morgan Stanley.

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. for 127,201 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 455,663 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.68% invested in the company for 248,051 shares. The New York-based Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has invested 0.43% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 80,818 shares.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking services and products to consumer and commercial clients in Western New York. The company has market cap of $171.31 million. It operates through two divisions, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. It has a 10.42 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $18,401 activity.

