Analysts See $0.19 EPS for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN); Waitr Holdings (WTRH) Sellers Increased By 11.5% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report $0.19 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 575.00% from last quarter's $-0.04 EPS. BVN's profit would be $48.39M giving it 19.62 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.'s analysts see 280.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 615,352 shares traded. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500.

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) had an increase of 11.5% in short interest. WTRH’s SI was 12.25M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 11.5% from 10.99 million shares previously. With 1.07M avg volume, 11 days are for Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s short sellers to cover WTRH’s short positions. The SI to Waitr Holdings Inc’s float is 25.5%. The stock decreased 7.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 572,655 shares traded. Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) has declined 54.64% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500.

Waitr Holdings Inc. operates as an on-demand food ordering and delivery firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $91.15 million. The Company’s platform connects local restaurants to diners in the Southeast United States. It currently has negative earnings. As of September 30, 2018, the firm had approximately 7,700 restaurant partners in 235 cities.

Among 2 analysts covering Waitr Holdings Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:WTRH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Waitr Holdings Inc. – Common Stock has $1100 highest and $400 lowest target. $7’s average target is 498.29% above currents $1.17 stock price. Waitr Holdings Inc. – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Piper Jaffray.

Compa????a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company has market cap of $3.80 billion. The firm operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage.