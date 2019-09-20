Analysts expect CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report $0.19 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 575.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. BVN’s profit would be $48.26M giving it 19.36 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s analysts see 280.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 1.39 million shares traded or 9.45% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M

Bjs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) had an increase of 0.15% in short interest. BJ’s SI was 10.47 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.15% from 10.45M shares previously. With 1.68M avg volume, 6 days are for Bjs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)’s short sellers to cover BJ’s short positions. The SI to Bjs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc’s float is 10.76%. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 1.54M shares traded. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has declined 4.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. BJ’s Wholesale Club has $32 highest and $2900 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 16.55% above currents $26.17 stock price. BJ’s Wholesale Club had 6 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The stock of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 23 by Deutsche Bank.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. The company has market cap of $3.58 billion. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. It has a 17.47 P/E ratio. The firm also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.