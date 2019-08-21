Analysts See $-0.19 EPS for Bilibili Inc. (BILI); Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) Has 0.03 Sentiment

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (SGYP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.30, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 2 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 62 reduced and sold stakes in Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 232,928 shares, down from 34.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 61 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 26.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 375.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Bilibili Inc.’s analysts see 111.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 1.66M shares traded. Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has risen 30.72% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BILI News: 14/05/2018 Morgan Stanley & Co Adds Bilibili Inc., Buys More Facebook: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Bilibili, Buys More Facebook: 13F (Correct); 23/05/2018 – Bilibili 1Q Rev $138.4M; 23/05/2018 – BILIBILI INC- AVERAGE MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS REACHED 77.5 MLN IN QUARTER, A 35% INCREASE FROM SAME PERIOD IN 2017; MOBILE MAUS REPRESENTED 82% OF MAUS; 24/05/2018 – Bilibili Tops Thursday’s Gains Among Chinese ADRs

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis.

The stock decreased 7.29% or $0.0046 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0585. About 10.73 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SGYP) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. for 24,000 shares. Live Your Vision Llc owns 228 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Qci Asset Management Inc Ny has 0% invested in the company for 2,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in the stock. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 140,126 shares.

More notable recent Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Health Care Sector Update for 02/27/2019: SGYP, BHC, TNDM, ADMP, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq" on February 27, 2019

Among 3 analysts covering Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bilibili has $21.5000 highest and $17.9000 lowest target. $19.80’s average target is 38.36% above currents $14.31 stock price. Bilibili had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, March 1 to “Neutral”.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.67 billion. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Analysts Estimate Bilibili (BILI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq" on August 19, 2019