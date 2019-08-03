Analysts See $-0.19 EPS for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW); Marshall Wace Llp Decreased Wendy’s Co/The (WEN) Holding

Analysts expect ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 46.15% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s analysts see -13.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.26% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 578,722 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 06/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 16; 10/05/2018 – Mark McCarley Joins Noventis as Head of Sales & Relationship; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Wendy’s Co/The (WEN) stake by 39.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp sold 1.81 million shares as Wendy’s Co/The (WEN)’s stock declined 2.31%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 2.76 million shares with $49.43 million value, down from 4.58 million last quarter. Wendy’s Co/The now has $4.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 1.74 million shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Smart Family of Designs; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q REV. $380.6M, EST. $379.6M; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $0.55 TO $0.57; 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program and Help End Sexual Violence in the Fields; 30/04/2018 – Wendy’s Recognizes and Celebrates Top General Managers; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s reported earnings that beat analyst expectations on Monday; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WENDY’S RESTAURANTS LLC TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Restaurant Design in Portsmouth, VA; 17/05/2018 – Nelson Peltz’s Trian Continues to be Wendy’s Largest Stockholder With Beneficial Ownership of 47.7M Shrs; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2020 GOALS

Among 12 analysts covering Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wendy’s has $2200 highest and $16 lowest target. $19.38’s average target is 7.13% above currents $18.09 stock price. Wendy’s had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Friday, June 28 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The stock of The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold WEN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments owns 76,826 shares. 53,351 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Ser Grp. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Dubuque Natl Bank And Trust invested 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 297,769 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.02% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). 318,677 were accumulated by Mesirow Fincl Inv Management. Suvretta Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 1.15% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Tokio Marine Asset Ltd has invested 0.07% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Metropolitan Life Co Ny holds 34,636 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Ct owns 2.59M shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). 271,083 are held by Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability. 1St Source Retail Bank invested in 0.02% or 16,085 shares.

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.14 per share. WEN’s profit will be $39.22 million for 26.60 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Marshall Wace Llp increased Live Nation Ente (NYSE:LYV) stake by 76,420 shares to 113,186 valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Adr stake by 50,892 shares and now owns 261,605 shares. Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI) was raised too.

More notable recent The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WEN or CMG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Taipei mayor to form political party in challenge to Taiwan president – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “More Wall Street Love Sends Chipotle Stock to New High – Schaeffers Research” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. Planned Parenthood groups announce departure of President Leana Wen, acting leader named – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wendy’s Banks on Unit Expansion & Technology Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $51.33 million activity. TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT – L.P. also sold $51.33 million worth of The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACI Worldwide, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp stated it has 1,276 shares. Horrell Incorporated holds 5,232 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Principal Financial Group has 0.02% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 520,036 shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc holds 0% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 70 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P reported 6,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Inc Pa invested in 0.01% or 65,517 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Timessquare Management Ltd Company holds 0.39% or 1.56M shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 73,946 shares. Old Natl Fincl Bank In has 6,523 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 17,644 shares. 151 are owned by Fmr Ltd Llc. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.04% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

ACI Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, installs, and supports software services and products for facilitating electronic payments to financial institutions and intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.48 billion. The firm offers UP Retail Payments solution, which integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products enabling financial institutions to accept switch payment transactions; and UP Immediate Payments solution that integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products configured to connect to country-level real-time payment schemes and create differentiated products. It has a 58.66 P/E ratio. It also provides UP Transaction Banking solutions, including Universal Online Banker, an online payments portal; Money Transfer System, a global payments engine.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide’s Mobile Payments Technology Supports Pay-In-Aisle Launch of British Convenience Food Retailing Giant, Co-op – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide Readies European Payments Businesses for Strong Customer Authentication – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.