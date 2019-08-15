Analysts See $-0.18 EPS for Zuora, Inc. (ZUO); Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Has 1.03 Sentiment

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 40 funds increased and opened new positions, while 39 sold and decreased equity positions in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The funds in our database now have: 18.85 million shares, up from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 26 Increased: 27 New Position: 13.

Analysts expect Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Zuora, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 1.18 million shares traded. Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has declined 34.54% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUO News: 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – TRITON’S WALLACE RANKS DOCUSIGN IPO LIKE 43% GAINER ZUORA; 16/04/2018 Zuora Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional

More notable recent Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen Municipal Value Fund declares $0.0310 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 2019 Credit Commentary – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 16.06 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. for 561,503 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Services owns 394,001 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Investment Management Llc has 1.53% invested in the company for 583,355 shares. The California-based Private Wealth Partners Llc has invested 0.77% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.20 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 189,989 shares traded. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The firm offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect.