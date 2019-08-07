Analysts See $-0.18 EPS for Zuora, Inc. (ZUO); New York Times Co (NYT) Has 1.45 Sentiment

New York Times Co (NYT) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 113 funds started new or increased positions, while 78 reduced and sold stock positions in New York Times Co. The funds in our database now possess: 144.64 million shares, up from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding New York Times Co in top ten positions decreased from 7 to 3 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 62 Increased: 70 New Position: 43.

Analysts expect Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Zuora, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 369,877 shares traded. Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has declined 34.54% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUO News: 16/04/2018 Zuora Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional; 23/04/2018 – TRITON’S WALLACE RANKS DOCUSIGN IPO LIKE 43% GAINER ZUORA; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect.

More notable recent Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Have Dropped 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HAGENS BERMAN ZUO NOTICE: Hagens Berman Reminds Zuora (ZUO) Investors of August 13, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Investors Who Lost $100,000+ May Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Zuora, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zuora: Recent Weakness Is Great Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: VNTR ZUO LB JE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 12.87% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 7.40M shares traded or 297.84% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 05/03/2018 JUST IN: Google inks deal to sell Zagat to upstart review site The Infatuation – New York Times; 11/04/2018 – Kyle Griffin: WaPo confirms NYT scoop: A search warrant used to raid the office and residences of Michael Cohen sought all his; 03/05/2018 – NYT ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – The New York Times Rolls Out Obituaries Project for International Women’s Day; 03/05/2018 – President Donald Trump has asked the Pentagon to look into reducing American troops in South Korea, The New York Times reported on Thursday; 30/04/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times reporter Emily Steel on Recode Media Her work over the last year uncovering harassment earned her a Pulitzer; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Weinstein to surrender on sex assault charges: media reports; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as President Trump’s lead lawyer in the special counsel probe – New York Times; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books From #1 NY Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.15 billion. The firm provides The New York Times , a daily and Sunday newspapers in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website. It has a 38.75 P/E ratio. It also transmits articles, graphics, and photographs from The Times and other publications to approximately 2000 newspapers, magazines, and Websites; and offers product licensing, book development, news digests, and rights and permissions, as well as is involved in online retail store business.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 12.3% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company for 10.00 million shares. Slate Path Capital Lp owns 3.79 million shares or 10.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shannon River Fund Management Llc has 8.96% invested in the company for 1.56 million shares. The North Carolina-based Banbury Partners Llc has invested 5.6% in the stock. Lateef Investment Management L.P., a California-based fund reported 919,164 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New York Times Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Earnings: 2 Hot Stocks to Watch This Week – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nytimes.com‘s news article titled: “Legal Shield for Websites Rattles Under Onslaught of Hate Speech – The New York Times” with publication date: August 06, 2019.