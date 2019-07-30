Analysts See $-0.18 EPS for Zuora, Inc. (ZUO); Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) SI Increased By 8%

Columbus Mckinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) had an increase of 8% in short interest. CMCO’s SI was 887,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8% from 821,700 shares previously. With 98,000 avg volume, 9 days are for Columbus Mckinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO)’s short sellers to cover CMCO’s short positions. The SI to Columbus Mckinnon Corporation’s float is 3.98%. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 157,410 shares traded or 42.99% up from the average. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 3.23% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon 4Q EPS 36c; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 5C/SHR FROM 4C, EST. 4C; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 4c; 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Analysts expect Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Zuora, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 285,768 shares traded. Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has risen 11.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUO News: 23/04/2018 – TRITON’S WALLACE RANKS DOCUSIGN IPO LIKE 43% GAINER ZUORA; 16/04/2018 Zuora Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The firm offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, makes, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $923.25 million. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists. It has a 21.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides alloy and carbon steel chains; alloy chains under the Herc-Alloy brand; load chains and carbon steel welded-link chains; alloy and carbon steel closed-die forged chain attachments, including hooks, shackles, Hammerloks, and master links; eye, shank, and ramshorn lifting hooks; and carbon steel forged and stamped products, such as load binders, logging tools, and other securing devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Columbus McKinnon Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc invested in 20,639 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated holds 0% or 7,190 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Capital stated it has 50,140 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 48,203 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 636,200 shares. Tower Cap (Trc) owns 145 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 55,855 shares. Principal Gp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 229,826 shares. Victory holds 53,835 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundry Ltd Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 156,850 shares. Oberweis Asset accumulated 103,453 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P stated it has 13,597 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 83,435 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 169,693 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 48,349 shares.