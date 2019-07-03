Analysts See $-0.18 EPS for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI); Red Hat (RHT)’s Sentiment Is 0.89

Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 65.38% from last quarter’s $-0.52 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 18,712 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 12.90% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO

Red Hat Inc (RHT) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 217 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 244 reduced and sold their equity positions in Red Hat Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 157.03 million shares, up from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Red Hat Inc in top ten positions increased from 37 to 41 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 201 Increased: 152 New Position: 65.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $187.7. About 2.26M shares traded or 39.27% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.39 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “IBM exec updates investors on Red Hat deal – Triangle Business Journal” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Will IBMâ€™s Huge Bet on Red Hat Pay Off? – Investorplace.com” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ferrari N.V. (RACE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Burren Capital Advisors Ltd holds 25.62% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. for 22,978 shares. Twin Securities Inc. owns 255,167 shares or 24.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tig Advisors Llc has 18.09% invested in the company for 1.15 million shares. The New York-based Harvest Management Llc has invested 14.18% in the stock. Omni Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 673,841 shares.

Red Hat, Inc. provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.38 billion. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows clients to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications. It has a 75.05 P/E ratio. The firm offers application development-related and other technology solutions, such as Red Hat JBoss Middleware, a solution for developing, deploying, and managing applications; integrating applications, data, and devices; and automating business processes in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat cloud offerings, a software solution that enables clients to build and manage various cloud computing environments; Red Hat Mobile, a software development platform that enables clients to develop, integrate, deploy, and manage mobile applications for enterprises; and Red Hat Storage, a software solution that enables clients to manage large, unstructured, or semi-structured data in hybrid cloud environments.

More notable recent Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s (NYSE:UTI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Servicesource International Inc (SREV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. The company has market cap of $94.60 million. The firm offers undergraduate degree and diploma programs, and specialized technical education programs through its 12 campuses under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides maker specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and maker or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers undergraduate diploma programs for welding and computer numerical control machining.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $5,061 activity. MCWATERS KIMBERLY J had bought 1,291 shares worth $5,061 on Tuesday, January 15.