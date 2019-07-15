Analysts See $-0.18 EPS for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI); Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Has 1.5 Sentiment

Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 65.38% from last quarter’s $-0.52 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 5,936 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 12.90% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020; 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MLN AND $33 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 54 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 36 sold and reduced equity positions in Kronos Worldwide Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 23.24 million shares, down from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kronos Worldwide Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 26 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. It has a 9.77 P/E ratio. The firm also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications.

Green Square Capital Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for 90,246 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 69,171 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clark Estates Inc Ny has 0.5% invested in the company for 232,000 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management N.V. has invested 0.47% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 758,323 shares.

Analysts await Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 41.79% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.67 per share. KRO’s profit will be $45.21M for 8.90 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 289,168 shares traded or 16.12% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) has declined 44.17% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder's Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 11/04/2018 – Equisoft joins forces with Kronos Technologies, a leader in CRM and FNA products for the financial industry; 10/05/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE INC KRO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q EPS $41, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – Kronos Workforce Ready Empowers Employees and Managers with a Reimagined Mobile Experience; 05/03/2018 Mackenzie Health Selects Workforce Dimensions from Kronos to Engage Employees in a Smart Hospital Setting; 02/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kronos Worldwide, Inc.'s and Kronos International, Inc.'s IDRs at 'B+'; 08/03/2018 – Kronos Again Named a Best Workplace for Women; Kronite Susan Rossnick Receives Inaugural Great Place to Work Leadership Award; 21/05/2018 – Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Barbican, London – a fertile collaboration; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q TIO2 PRICING CHANGE +27%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.98, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Universal Technical Institute, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 3,207 shares. 119,574 are owned by Geode Mgmt Ltd. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd accumulated 31,650 shares. 852,575 are owned by Vanguard Group Inc. State Street Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Mcclain Value Management Limited Liability Company reported 252,679 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 63,017 shares. Blackrock accumulated 518,064 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Co invested 0.09% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Northern accumulated 0% or 53,697 shares. White Pine Ltd Com reported 0.11% stake. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 1.54 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 22,952 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 66 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI).

