Analysts See $0.18 EPS for Sabre (SABR); Independence Realty Trust (IRT)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

Analysts expect Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report $0.18 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 48.57% from last quarter's $0.35 EPS. SABR's profit would be $49.26M giving it 30.04 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Sabre Corporation's analysts see -5.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 1.99 million shares traded or 27.00% up from the average. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500.

Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 76 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 55 cut down and sold their equity positions in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 76.93 million shares, up from 75.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Independence Realty Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 43 Increased: 59 New Position: 17.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 35.25 P/E ratio. It makes investments in apartment properties to create its portfolio.

Analysts await Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IRT’s profit will be $17.16M for 18.92 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Independence Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. for 93,808 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 177,451 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc has 0.83% invested in the company for 100,991 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.47% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 70,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold Sabre Corporation shares while 107 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 247.54 million shares or 2.57% more from 241.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory holds 0.02% or 1,476 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 1.85 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.01% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 2,300 shares. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) holds 0.04% or 28,496 shares in its portfolio. Fort L P has invested 0.16% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Callahan Advsrs Lc has 45,050 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Korea Invest Corp reported 1,900 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com reported 201 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 58,662 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blair William & Com Il stated it has 9,848 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj And, a Japan-based fund reported 434,309 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 256,082 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 12,220 shares or 0% of the stock. Banque Pictet And Cie accumulated 13,314 shares.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.92 billion. It operates through two divisions, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. It has a 24.61 P/E ratio. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.