Analysts See $0.18 EPS for Rambus Inc. (RMBS); Heitman Real Estate Securities Lowered Agree Realty (ADC) Stake By $418,368

Analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report $0.18 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. RMBS’s profit would be $20.00 million giving it 18.11 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Rambus Inc.’s analysts see -460.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 592,803 shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 5.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS INC – SPECIFIC TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 07/05/2018 – RAMBUS 1Q REV. $46.4M, EST. $97.0M; 25/05/2018 – Rambus Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS FORMS JV IN CHINA TO DEVELOP RRAM TECHNOLOGY; 04/05/2018 – Rambus, GigaDevice, THG Ventures Form Reliance Memory to Develop RRAM; 06/03/2018 – RAMBUS BEGINS ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – RAMBUS INITIATED ABOUT $50M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – Rambus to Develop Hybrid Memory System Architectures for Future Data Centers; 20/03/2018 – Rambus Signs License Agreement for Its DPA Countermeasures to Beíjing Tongfang Microelectronics Co., Ltd; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RAMBUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Agree Realty Corp (ADC) stake by 1.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 6,537 shares as Agree Realty Corp (ADC)’s stock rose 2.34%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 351,702 shares with $22.53M value, down from 358,239 last quarter. Agree Realty Corp now has $3.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.36. About 129,916 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days

Among 2 analysts covering Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rambus has $1600 highest and $1500 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 18.87% above currents $13.04 stock price. Rambus had 5 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 18 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold Rambus Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 85.57 million shares or 15.15% less from 100.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Invesco Limited accumulated 853,311 shares. 1,955 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Sei Investments accumulated 13,298 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 278,300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 37,454 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 60,957 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0.02% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 94,565 shares. Moreover, Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) for 750 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al accumulated 105,689 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 170,682 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 36,728 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Lc. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

More notable recent Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rambus pays $65M for Verimatrix units – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Rambus Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In ON Semiconductor And Rambus – Benzinga” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 11% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Rambus Inc. manufactures and sells semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. The firm focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on the design, development, and licensing of technologies for advanced LED lighting solutions; and research and development in the area of emerging technologies, as well as providing various services, including know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) stake by 111,383 shares to 2.13 million valued at $70.98M in 2019Q2. It also upped Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) stake by 654,281 shares and now owns 1.46M shares. Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) was raised too.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $759,457 activity. Shares for $63,680 were bought by Erlich Craig on Wednesday, June 26. 10,000 Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares with value of $642,000 were bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR. $3,174 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) was bought by Agree Joey on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold ADC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 41.82 million shares or 8.63% more from 38.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lasalle Investment Mngmt Secs Limited Liability Co reported 1.26% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). The Pennsylvania-based Symons Capital Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,377 shares. The California-based Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Synovus Fin accumulated 180 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 19,996 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Com reported 98,789 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 354,678 shares. Victory, Ohio-based fund reported 2,249 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Telemus Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 4,361 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 561,322 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 59,996 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs has invested 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC).