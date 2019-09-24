Analysts See $0.18 EPS for Peabody Energy (BTU); Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Sentiment Is 0.8

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.06, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 35 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 44 cut down and sold their holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 8.90 million shares, down from 9.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 30 Increased: 21 New Position: 14.

Analysts expect Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) to report $0.18 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.45 EPS change or 71.43% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. BTU’s profit would be $18.65M giving it 21.21 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Peabody Energy Corporation’s analysts see -51.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 177,330 shares traded. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has declined 47.21% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BTU News: 29/03/2018 – Peabody Launches Process To Reduce Pricing And Extend Maturity Of Term Loan; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY – SEABORNE THERMAL AND METALLURGICAL COAL PRICING “REMAINED ROBUST” ON SOLID ASIAN-PACIFIC DEMAND IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY 1Q NET INCOME $106.6M; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $1.42B; 10/05/2018 – Peabody Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.115 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Peabody Energy 1Q EPS 82c; 09/04/2018 – PEABODY REDUCES RATE & EXTENDS MATURITY OF TERM LOAN; 11/04/2018 – Peabody’s Wild Boar Mine Honored With National Reclamation Award; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY PEABODY CONFIRMS FINL TARGETS FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Peabody Energy Expands Share Repurchase Program to $1.0 Billion

Among 6 analysts covering Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Peabody Energy has $40 highest and $1800 lowest target. $27.50’s average target is 80.09% above currents $15.27 stock price. Peabody Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, August 19 to “Neutral”. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, September 6 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, August 5.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm operates through six operating divisions: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. It has a 3.58 P/E ratio. Mining, Western U.S.

More notable recent Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Peabody Announces Private Offering Of $900 Million Of Senior Secured Notes – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “45 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Peabody Announces Termination Of Previously Announced Tender Offers And Concludes Current Refinancing Activities – PRNewswire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Peabody Energy (BTU) announces refinancing activities, confirms full-year 2019 guidance targets – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $41,590 activity.

More notable recent Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Announces Max $10M Share Buyback Authorization – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Preferred Dividends for the Third Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “This Is Why Cherry Hill Plunged – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital’s Dividend, BV, And Valuation Vs. 20 mREIT Peers (Includes Q4 2019 Dividend Projection) – Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Cannell Capital Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation for 57,121 shares. Menta Capital Llc owns 20,617 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 18,102 shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 117,295 shares.

Analysts await Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.55 per share. CHMI’s profit will be $7.43 million for 7.76 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.