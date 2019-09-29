Analysts See $0.18 EPS for Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI); Brown Capital Management Boosted By $1.16 Million Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake

Analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report $0.18 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 43.75% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. OMI’s profit would be $11.33M giving it 7.83 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Owens & Minor, Inc.’s analysts see 80.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 905,954 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Halyard Health’s CFR to B1; outlook stable; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Owens & Minor, Inc.’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW; 16/05/2018 – OWENS & MINOR IDR CUT TO B+ FROM BB BY FITCH; 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 19/04/2018 – Owens Joins Hillman Board; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Owens & Minor To ‘BB’; Outlook Negative

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 105.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc acquired 36,127 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 70,376 shares with $2.29 million value, up from 34,249 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold Owens & Minor, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 53.08 million shares or 5.03% less from 55.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Co has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Asset Management Incorporated owns 581,024 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust Corp owns 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 779,106 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 30,925 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 442,652 shares. South Dakota Council reported 8,100 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,520 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% or 42,713 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 4,996 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Comerica State Bank has 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Goldman Sachs Inc owns 336,676 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

More notable recent Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$6.26, Is Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Owens & Minor Opens Nominations for the 2019 Earl G. Reubel Awards – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AEO, CRK, LL and TOPS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 92% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services firm in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. The company has market cap of $355.08 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic, International, and Clinical & Procedural Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Fast-Growing Stocks Less Than $10 – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Restaurant Brands Keeping Up With McDonald’s? – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Is Lovin’ Technology – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Cap Mngmt reported 16,064 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 12,491 shares. Fiduciary has 0.19% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 224,944 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Syntal Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 19,017 shares. Waddell & Reed Fin has 0.34% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Shelton Capital invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Btc Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 6,370 shares. Park Natl Oh invested in 11,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 108,274 are owned by Utah Retirement Systems. First Interstate National Bank, Montana-based fund reported 19,592 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 46,876 shares. Paloma Mgmt Communications holds 35,713 shares. D E Shaw Company reported 297,145 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L.. Ancius Michael J bought $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Monday, August 5.