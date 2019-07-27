Analysts See $0.18 EPS for Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI); Moore Capital Management LP Has Upped By $1.33 Million Its Parsley Energy (PE) Position

Analysts expect Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. OCSI’s profit would be $5.30 million giving it 11.47 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $8.26 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OCSI News: 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Strategic Income Corp Announces Plans to Seek Stockholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage Requirements; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Board Recommends Holders Approve Plan to Cut Asset Coverage Requirements to 150% From 200%; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Strategic Income 2Q-End Net Asset Value/Share $9.99; 11/05/2018 – Private Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Oaktree Strategic; 08/05/2018 – OAKTREE STRATEGIC INCOME – BOARD RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL TO REDUCE ASSET COVERAGE REQUIREMENTS FROM 200% TO 150%; 08/05/2018 – OAKTREE STRATEGIC INCOME CORPORATION – QTRLY SHR $0.29; 08/05/2018 Oaktree Strategic Income 2Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Announces Plans to Seek Stockholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage Requirements; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Strategic Income 2Q Net Investment Income 16 Cents/Share

Moore Capital Management Lp increased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 60.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp acquired 70,000 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock rose 14.43%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 185,000 shares with $3.57 million value, up from 115,000 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 3.04 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%

Among 10 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Parsley Energy had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of PE in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stephens upgraded the shares of PE in report on Tuesday, January 29 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24.

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) stake by 146,000 shares to 104,000 valued at $18.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 442,029 shares and now owns 105,000 shares. Restaurant Brands Intl Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “PE-backed Sunnova starts trading on the NYSE – PE Hub” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Herc Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HRI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Container Store Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:TCS) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:EPAM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Parsley Energy: 2019 Progressing According To Expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry also bought $34,738 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 30,133 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 39,204 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 241,772 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential holds 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 543,950 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) accumulated 16,934 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications owns 42,400 shares. United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.51% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Proxima Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 3.19% or 150,000 shares. 45,412 are held by Toronto Dominion State Bank. 4.66M were accumulated by Capital World Investors. Van Eck Associates reported 5.02 million shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Scout Invests holds 620,526 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Millennium Management Lc holds 10.17M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1.13 million shares.