Analysts See $0.18 EPS for Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI); Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Raised Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position By $2.18 Million

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 12.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 11,410 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)'s stock rose 0.88%. The Goldentree Asset Management Lp holds 100,265 shares with $19.25M value, up from 88,855 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $80.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $220.91. About 367,511 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter's $0.17 EPS. OCSI's profit would be $5.30M giving it 11.51 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation's analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 716 shares traded. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased Liberty Latin America Ltd stake by 408,023 shares to 1.36M valued at $26.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) stake by 839,055 shares and now owns 1.01 million shares. Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 9 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 1 by Societe Generale. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $218 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.