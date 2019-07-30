Analysts See $0.18 EPS for Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI); Ares Capital (ARCC) Shorts Decreased By 13.06%

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) had a decrease of 13.06% in short interest. ARCC’s SI was 6.71 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.06% from 7.72 million shares previously. With 2.36 million avg volume, 3 days are for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s short sellers to cover ARCC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 1.67 million shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd

Analysts expect Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. OCSI’s profit would be $5.30M giving it 11.53 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 26,316 shares traded. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OCSI News: 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Board Recommends Holders Approve Plan to Cut Asset Coverage Requirements to 150% From 200%; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Strategic Income Corp Announces Plans to Seek Stockholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage Requirements; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Strategic Income 2Q Net Investment Income 16 Cents/Share; 11/05/2018 – Private Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Oaktree Strategic; 08/05/2018 – OAKTREE STRATEGIC INCOME – BOARD RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL TO REDUCE ASSET COVERAGE REQUIREMENTS FROM 200% TO 150%; 08/05/2018 – OAKTREE STRATEGIC INCOME CORPORATION – QTRLY SHR $0.29; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Strategic Income 2Q-End Net Asset Value/Share $9.99; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Announces Plans to Seek Stockholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage Requirements; 08/05/2018 Oaktree Strategic Income 2Q EPS 29c

More notable recent Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oaktree Strategic Income declares $0.155 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Announces Second Fiscal Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Declares Distribution of $0.155 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Appoints Deborah Gero to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Announces Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Declares Distribution of $0.155 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Assessing Oaktree Strategic Income’s Results For Fiscal Q3 2018 (Includes Current Recommendation) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2018.

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate C

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $7.77 billion. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It has a 9.37 P/E ratio. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care services and products, and information technology service sectors.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the shares of ARCC in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Market Outperform” rating. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Ares Capital (ARCC) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These â€œRich Guyâ€ Dividend Favorites Yield 8.8% to 9.9% – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 3rd – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Loan Growth Aid Enova International (ENVA) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why is a Beat Less Likely for Invesco (IVZ) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $98,477 activity. 200 shares valued at $3,390 were bought by BARTLETT STEVE on Wednesday, March 20. $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Ares Capital Corporation shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 523,235 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Trust Communications Of Delaware reported 20,097 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated owns 15,930 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Naples Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.28% or 64,690 shares. Putnam Invests Lc reported 163,475 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Limited reported 229,696 shares. Amer Tx holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 16,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 128,377 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 0.03% or 49,567 shares. Capital Advsr reported 37,495 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 7,060 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cibc World Mkts Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors Lp accumulated 111,768 shares.