Analysts See $-0.18 EPS for New Relic, Inc. (NEWR); 4 Analysts Covering Genpact Limited (G)

Among 4 analysts covering Genpact (NYSE:G), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Genpact had 11 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, January 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, February 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Sunday, March 3. See Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) latest ratings:

14/06/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $44.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

03/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

06/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Upgrade

Analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 500.00% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, New Relic, Inc.’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.25% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.38. About 490,846 shares traded. New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has risen 14.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWR News: 08/05/2018 – NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $85; 08/05/2018 – NEW RELIC 4Q ADJ EPS 9.0C, EST. 5.3C; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Relic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWR); 26/04/2018 – New Relic Supports Global Growth With New Europe Headquarters in Dublin; 09/05/2018 – NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $86; 08/05/2018 – New Relic Sees 1Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 12c; 08/03/2018 NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 22/05/2018 – New Relic to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 4, 2018; 08/05/2018 – NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N – SEES FY 2019 REVENUE BETWEEN $452.0 MLN AND $458.0 MLN, REPRESENTING YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH OF BETWEEN 27% AND 29%; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.31 billion. The companyÂ’s cloud platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It currently has negative earnings. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser applications.

More notable recent New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is New Relic Inc (NEWR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “These Are The Times When ‘Buy The Dip’ Guys Get Nailed, Caution! – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Friday I Recommended IPOs: CrowdStrike, Zoom, Fastly, Revolve, Slack; What To Sell/Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering New Relic (NYSE:NEWR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. New Relic had 5 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, January 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Wedbush.

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 335,428 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M

More notable recent Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Genpact Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Genpact Limited (NYSE:G): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Genpact Limited shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 119,118 shares. Sigma Planning reported 6,761 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Sei Invs Co accumulated 50,688 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 28,449 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Principal Gp holds 20,668 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Axa holds 12,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 11,500 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 448,844 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited has 14,603 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Llc reported 10,151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Mgmt owns 47,724 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.26% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 4.80M shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 258,278 shares.