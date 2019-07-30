Analysts See $-0.18 EPS for Mogo Inc. (MOGO); BNK PETROLEUM COMMON SHARES CANADA (BNKPF) Shorts Up By 0.33%

Analysts expect Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Mogo Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.096 during the last trading session, reaching $2.764. About 389 shares traded. Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has risen 40.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.48% the S&P500.

BNK PETROLEUM INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:BNKPF) had an increase of 0.33% in short interest. BNKPF’s SI was 244,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.33% from 243,200 shares previously. With 204,200 avg volume, 1 days are for BNK PETROLEUM INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:BNKPF)’s short sellers to cover BNKPF’s short positions. It closed at $0.18 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

BNK Petroleum Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of unconventional gas and oil resource plays in the United States, Canada, Poland, Spain, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $41.56 million. The firm produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 16.36 P/E ratio. It develops and exploits its Tishomingo Shale oil property.

