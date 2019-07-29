Analysts See $0.18 EPS for MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA); Independence Holding Co Has 1 Sentiment

Analysts expect MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. MFA’s profit would be $81.11 million giving it 10.07 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, MFA Financial, Inc.’s analysts see 5.88% EPS growth. It closed at $7.25 lastly. It is down 4.83% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Sputnik: #Syria supports #Hungary’s policies on migration, #MiddleEast – MFA; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg

Independence Holding Co (IHC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 18 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 18 cut down and sold stakes in Independence Holding Co. The active investment managers in our database now own: 2.11 million shares, down from 2.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Independence Holding Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 15 Increased: 14 New Position: 4.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. The firm invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. It has a 10.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MFA Financial, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.55% more from 335.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech reported 921,595 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 1.29M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 172,600 shares. 62,025 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 3.70 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Whittier owns 650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 386,320 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 185,189 are owned by Natixis. Proffitt & Goodson reported 17,134 shares. Numerixs Techs Inc reported 82,828 shares. Thornburg Invest Management owns 2.46% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 35.01M shares. Barnett & owns 6,250 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% or 3,200 shares. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 4.13 million shares.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.44. About 333 shares traded. Independence Holding Company (IHC) has risen 4.44% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IHC News: 05/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Connect Plus Short-Term Medical; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q Rev $88.3M; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q EPS 46c; 16/03/2018 – Independence Holding 4Q Rev $82.7M; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS VOTED TO INCREASE CASH DIVIDEND BY 50% TO $.30 PER SHARE ANNUALLY; 16/05/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC THAT INCREASE IN EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2019; 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 30c; 19/03/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 Independence Holding 4Q EPS $1.16

Cannell Capital Llc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Independence Holding Company for 183,957 shares. Tcw Group Inc owns 266,017 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 15,000 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 109,423 shares.