Analysts See $0.18 EPS for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX); Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Sentiment Is 1.56

Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) investors sentiment is 1.56 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is neither positive nor negative, as only 89 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 57 reduced and sold positions in Allegiant Travel Co. The institutional investors in our database reported: 12.79 million shares, up from 12.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Allegiant Travel Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 42 Increased: 62 New Position: 27.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It operates through three divisions: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. It has a 39.67 P/E ratio. The firm engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment activities in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles , trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services.

Analysts await Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.23 earnings per share, up 137.23% or $1.29 from last year’s $0.94 per share. ALGT’s profit will be $36.37 million for 16.57 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.33 actual earnings per share reported by Allegiant Travel Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.50% negative EPS growth.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. The firm offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. It has a 13.04 P/E ratio. As of February 1, 2017, it operated a fleet of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and 4 Boeing 757-200 aircraft provided services on 377 routes to 119 cities.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc holds 10.45% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company for 155,000 shares. Rk Asset Management Llc owns 40,328 shares or 5.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Par Capital Management Inc has 3.91% invested in the company for 1.63 million shares. The Texas-based Ancient Art L.P. has invested 2.25% in the stock. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 88,773 shares.