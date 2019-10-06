Analysts See $0.18 EPS for Harmonic Inc. (HLIT); Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA) Sentiment Is 0.88

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report $0.18 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 1,000.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. HLIT’s profit would be $16.38M giving it 8.56 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Harmonic Inc.’s analysts see -357.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 365,746 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Bookings $102.6 Million; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Rev $90.1M; 24/04/2018 – Global $985.8 Million Harmonic Filters Market Report 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 20th Consecutive Gain; 08/04/2018 – Vidgo Chooses Harmonic to Power Next-Generation OTT Services; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Harmonic; 11/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 21/03/2018 – Harmonic and Veygo Team Up to Deliver End-to-End OTT Solution, Successfully Deployed by Indonesia’s AMTV; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC SEES 2Q NET REV. $88.0M TO $98.0M, EST. $96.6M; 14/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc (CUBA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 7 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 8 sold and decreased their positions in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 1.92 million shares, down from 1.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $560.55 million. The Company’s products enable clients to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Video and Cable Edge.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold Harmonic Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 77.34 million shares or 2.93% more from 75.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manatuck Hill Partners Lc accumulated 140,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 132,638 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 101,227 shares. 110 were reported by Cornerstone. 15,164 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability. Dorsey Wright And stated it has 2,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance owns 553,362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern holds 1.07 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 8,444 shares stake. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 3,125 shares. 73,694 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of America Corp De. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.01% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 55,765 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 110,471 shares.

The stock increased 1.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 5,914 shares traded. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (CUBA) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $6,345 activity.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 2.54% of its portfolio in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. for 1.05 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 145,932 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.21% invested in the company for 464,028 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 16,661 shares.