Analysts See $0.18 EPS for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE); Iqvia Holdings (IQV) Sellers Increased By 6.39% Their Shorts

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) had an increase of 6.39% in short interest. IQV’s SI was 2.70M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.39% from 2.54 million shares previously. With 1.32 million avg volume, 2 days are for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)’s short sellers to cover IQV’s short positions. The SI to Iqvia Holdings Inc’s float is 1.53%. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $152.11. About 353,326 shares traded. IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has risen 31.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IQV News: 16/05/2018 – IQVIA: MEASUREMENT CONVERSION DOESN’T IMPACT NSP INFORMATION; 24/05/2018 – IQVIA™ Institute for Human Data Science Study: Spending on Cancer Meds in the U.S. Doubled from 2012-2017 – Expected to; 02/05/2018 – IQVIA 1Q SERVICE REV. $2.56B, EST. $2.45B; 24/04/2018 – IQVIA HOLDINGS INC IQV.N : CREDIT SUISSE NAMES CO TOP PICK IN NORTH AMERICAN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY & DISTRIBUTION; 02/05/2018 – IQVIA Holdings Sees FY Rev $10.05B-$10.25B; 16/05/2018 – FDA reports quality problems for data provided by the firm IQVIA that were used to inform estimates for some controlled substances 5/16/2018; 14/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – S&P Cuts IQVIA Holdings Senior Unsecured Issue-Level Rating to ‘BB’ From ‘BB+’; 16/05/2018 – IQVIA Holdings: Company Takes FDA Concerns Seriousl; 16/05/2018 – IQVIA HOLDINGS INC – ONGOING STEPS HAVE BEEN UNDERTAKEN TO CORRECT THE MEASUREMENT CONVERSION ISSUE IN THIS OFFERING

Analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report $0.18 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 220.00% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. CVE’s profit would be $220.50M giving it 13.32 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 1.33M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MARKETING DEEP BASIN PACKAGES IN 2-3 MONTHS; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SEEKING PARTNER TO FUND C$1.3 BLN ($993 MLN) COST OF PIPELINES AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT NARROWS LAKE PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy posts quarterly loss; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WITH EVERY $1 DECREASE IN WTI/WCS DIFFERENTIAL, CO EXPECTS $80 MLN OF INCREASED ANNUAL ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus Appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES RAIL DEAL HAPPENING IN FOURTH QUARTER

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in Canada. The company has market cap of $11.75 billion. The Company’s Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. It currently has negative earnings. This segment??s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $29.80 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. It has a 125.71 P/E ratio. The Commercial Solutions segment offers country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations.