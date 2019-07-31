Analysts See $-0.18 EPS for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW); Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) Sentiment Is 1

Analysts expect Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 1 before the open.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 1,700.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, Calfrac Well Services Ltd.’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.76. About 343,721 shares traded or 19.43% up from the average. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 14 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 14 sold and reduced their positions in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund. The funds in our database now possess: 3.83 million shares, down from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $574.12 million. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.92% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 95,682 shares traded or 128.13% up from the average. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) has risen 6.51% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.08% the S&P500.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund for 40,750 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc owns 37,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 12,625 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 99,077 shares.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $255.93 million. The firm offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 4 analysts covering Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Calfrac Well Services had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by National Bank Canada given on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Canaccord Genuity. Raymond James maintained Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

