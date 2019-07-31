Analysts See $0.18 EPS for Brenntag AG (BNTGY); Mccormick & Co Has 1.02 Sentiment

Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 284 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 278 sold and trimmed stock positions in Mccormick & Co Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 102.01 million shares, down from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mccormick & Co Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 22 to 16 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 53 Reduced: 225 Increased: 207 New Position: 77.

Analysts expect Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 14.BNTGY’s profit would be $140.10 million giving it 13.67 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Brenntag AG’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 9,840 shares traded. Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company has market cap of $21.36 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Consumer and Industrial. It has a 31.54 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $161.23. About 175,002 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES

Reik & Co. Llc holds 11.59% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated for 281,534 shares. Financial Consulate Inc owns 76,003 shares or 5.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Park Circle Co has 4.74% invested in the company for 44,500 shares. The Michigan-based Jlb & Associates Inc has invested 4.59% in the stock. Fundsmith Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.20 million shares.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.25M for 31.01 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

