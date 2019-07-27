Analysts See $0.18 EPS for Brenntag AG (BNTGY); Dhi Group (DHX) Sellers Decreased By 27.3% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 14.BNTGY’s profit would be $139.80 million giving it 14.28 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Brenntag AG’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 26,467 shares traded. Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Dhi Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) had a decrease of 27.3% in short interest. DHX’s SI was 28,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 27.3% from 39,200 shares previously. With 138,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Dhi Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)’s short sellers to cover DHX’s short positions. The SI to Dhi Group Inc’s float is 0.07%. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 87,158 shares traded. DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) has risen 156.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 151.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DHX News: 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Buys 4.7% Position in DHI Group; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY: DHI ON ITS WAY TO BECOMING PURE PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER; 10/04/2018 – DHI GROUP, NAMES ART ZEILE AS NEW CEO; 09/03/2018 Trump Rolls the Dice on Kim Jong Un Summit: Balance of Power; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs clinches crown as Ideal Employer in global financial space; 17/04/2018 – Rep.Ros-Lehtinen: La Falsa Transferencia de Poder de Raúl Castro en Cuba Comunista no Cambia Nada Para el Pueblo Cubano, Dice; 26/04/2018 – No Dice for MGM Resorts International — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – TCS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In DHI Group; 10/04/2018 – DHI GROUP INC – DURNEY WILL STAY ON IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY THROUGH END OF APRIL; 23/05/2018 – DHI GROUP INC SAYS IT HAS SOLD ITS HOSPITALITY BUSINESS, HCAREERS, TO VIRGIL HOLDINGS, INC. FOR APPROXIMATELY $16.5 MLN IN CASH

DHI Group, Inc. provides specialized Websites focused on select professional communities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $194.28 million. It operates through three divisions: Tech & Clearance, Global Industry Group, and Healthcare. It has a 34.95 P/E ratio. The firm operates Dice that provides job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet career network that matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, provides distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.98 billion. The firm also provides value added services. It has a 17.27 P/E ratio. It serves clients in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, gas and oil, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.