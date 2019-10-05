Analysts See $-0.18 EPS for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APS); Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Victrex PLC (LON:VCT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Victrex PLC has GBX 2600 highest and GBX 1990 lowest target. GBX 2157.50’s average target is 6.91% above currents GBX 2018 stock price. Victrex PLC had 30 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, May 8 to “Neutral”. UBS maintained Victrex plc (LON:VCT) rating on Tuesday, May 14. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 2225 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Numis Securities maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 2200 target in Wednesday, May 15 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 21 by Berenberg. The stock of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 21. On Friday, July 5 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Numis Securities maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 2350 target in Monday, May 13 report. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. See Victrex plc (LON:VCT) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) to report $-0.18 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s analysts see 5.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.94% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 11,300 shares traded. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.90% or GBX 18 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2018. About 185,050 shares traded. Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.75 billion GBP. It operates through two divisions, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. It has a 17.55 P/E ratio. The firm offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. The company has market cap of $169.44 million. The Company’s lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma.