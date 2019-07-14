Analysts See $0.18 EPS for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE); Union Bankshares (UNB) Sentiment Is 1.88

Union Bankshares Inc (UNB) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 15 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 8 trimmed and sold equity positions in Union Bankshares Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 695,680 shares, down from 702,109 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Union Bankshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 12 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) to report $0.18 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 38.46% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. T_ARE’s profit would be $10.92 million giving it 26.58 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Aecon Group Inc.’s analysts see -212.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 110,701 shares traded. Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. The company has market cap of $155.88 million. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and NOW accounts. It has a 22.44 P/E ratio. The firm also provides and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; consumer loans; and municipal loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; real estate, municipal and consumer loans, as well as residential and construction real estate loans.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares, Inc. for 54,023 shares. Cardinal Capital Management owns 19,390 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trust Co Of Vermont has 0.11% invested in the company for 28,971 shares. The Vermont-based Community Financial Services Group Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Trust Co Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,392 shares.

The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $34.89. About 2,091 shares traded. Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) has declined 28.71% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UNB News: 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Union Bank of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 13/05/2018 – UNION NATIONAL BANK 1Q OPER INCOME 883.2M DIRHAMS; 09/03/2018 – India’s Union Bank says has $45 mln direct exposure to Nirav Modi, Gitanjali firms; 14/05/2018 – UNION BANK NIGERIA COMMENTS IN EMAILED PRESENTATION; 09/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA UNBK.NS CEO SAYS HAS DIRECT CREDIT EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 1.2 BLN RUPEES TO NIRAV MODI FIRMS; 03/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA COMMENTS ON LATE FILING IN STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 56.68 BLN RUPEES VS 24.44 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – UNION BANK INDIA (UNBK) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 06/03/2018 – UNION NATIONAL BANK USD 5YR SIZE SET AT $500M; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MUFG UNION BANK, N.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A’

More notable recent Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Union Bankshares’s (NASDAQ:UNB) Share Price Gain of 36% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ion Geophysical Corp (IO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Union Bankshares Holds Annual Meeting, Honors Retiring Chairman, Elects New Board Member – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

More notable recent Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 56% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aecon Group Inc. had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by National Bank Canada with “Buy”. National Bank Canada maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 7. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Altacorp. Raymond James maintained Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $23 target.

Aecon Group Inc. provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. It operates through four divisions: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. It has a 17.9 P/E ratio. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.