Analysts See $0.17 EPS for Wingstop Inc. (WING); Shorts at CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LT (CHPFF) Lowered By 13.34%

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LT (OTCMKTS:CHPFF) had a decrease of 13.34% in short interest. CHPFF’s SI was 12.50 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.34% from 14.42 million shares previously. It closed at $0.95 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 26.09% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. WING’s profit would be $5.00 million giving it 141.32 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Wingstop Inc.’s analysts see -22.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $96.1. About 62,573 shares traded. Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has risen 61.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WING News: 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O – QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 9.5%; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $0.69; 19/03/2018 – WINGSTOP: RESIGNATION OF FLYNN K. DEKKER AS CHIEF MARKETING; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q EPS 21c; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY EPS 71c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Wingstop Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WING); 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP 1Q TOTAL DOMESTIC STORES COMP GROWTH +9.5%, EST. +5.5%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wingstop; 19/03/2018 Wingstop Announces Resignation of Flynn K. Dekker as Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C

Another recent and important Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPFF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Charoen Pokphand Foods: Asia’s Leading Agro-Industrial And Food Conglomerate With 57% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2017.

Among 6 analysts covering Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wingstop had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) rating on Tuesday, June 4. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $9200 target. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Wedbush. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 2 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, June 24 by BMO Capital Markets.