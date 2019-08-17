Analysts See $0.17 EPS for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT); Shorts at Sei Investments Company (SEIC) Raised By 9.37%

Analysts expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 22.VIOT’s profit would be $11.78 million giving it 13.53 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd’s analysts see 112.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 7.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 94,506 shares traded. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sei Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) had an increase of 9.37% in short interest. SEIC’s SI was 2.40 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.37% from 2.20M shares previously. With 637,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Sei Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s short sellers to cover SEIC’s short positions. The SI to Sei Investments Company’s float is 1.85%. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 229,595 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold SEI Investments Company shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.06% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Geode Management Limited has 2.03 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And invested in 0.02% or 238,224 shares. Hahn Cap Limited Com holds 0% or 445,429 shares in its portfolio. Private Tru Na reported 10,944 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Company owns 13,246 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Earnest Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 42 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 41,692 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Asset Mngmt One Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Stifel Corporation holds 26,525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 55,888 were reported by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Captrust Financial Advisors has 644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management Lp reported 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated reported 4,550 shares.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $8.54 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It has a 18.43 P/E ratio. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, firms, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries.