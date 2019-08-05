Analysts See $0.17 EPS for Verra Mobility (VRRM); BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 6 after the close.VRRM’s profit would be $26.95M giving it 19.69 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Verra Mobility Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 678,942 shares traded. Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) has risen 35.12% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.12% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. BorgWarner had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $4200 target. The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, February 15. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4700 target in Friday, June 28 report. See BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $50.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 2.01 million shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.40 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engine and Drivetrain. It has a 9.74 P/E ratio. The Engine segment develops and makes turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BorgWarner Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 60,625 shares. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 53,580 shares. Macquarie Gru Inc owns 496,393 shares. Fifth Third Bank owns 26,159 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Limited Co reported 20,980 shares. Jnba holds 305 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Nordea Invest Mgmt reported 0.1% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Petrus Lta stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 101,228 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc accumulated 395,108 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc accumulated 0.01% or 24,352 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The accumulated 0.01% or 217,179 shares. Asset Management One has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 9,672 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Verra Mobility Corporation had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. It operates through Government Solutions and Commercial Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops toll and violations management, title and registration, automated safety, and other data driven solutions.