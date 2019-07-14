Analysts See $0.17 EPS for VEREIT, Inc. (VER); Mohawk Industries (MHK) Sentiment Is 1.32

Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 208 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 157 sold and reduced holdings in Mohawk Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 54.32 million shares, down from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mohawk Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 46 Reduced: 111 Increased: 134 New Position: 74.

Analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.56% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. VER’s profit would be $165.46 million giving it 13.43 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, VEREIT, Inc.’s analysts see -5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.13. About 7.93M shares traded. VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has risen 21.92% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical VER News: 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q Net $32.5M; 23/05/2018 – VEREIT® IN NEW $2.9B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q Rev $315.1M; 23/05/2018 – VEREIT® Enters Into New $2.9 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – VEREIT Enters Into New $2.9 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q REV. $315.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ VEREIT Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VER); 18/04/2018 Nuveen Real Estate Adds Vici Properties Inc., Exits Vereit; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q FFO $0.185/Shr; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED EARLY TERMINATION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN AS OF MAY 3

VEREIT is a leading, full-service real estate operating firm with investment management capability. The company has market cap of $8.89 billion. VEREIT owns and actively manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets with a total asset book value of $14.7 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 92.2 million square feet, located in 49 states, as well as Puerto Rico and Canada. It currently has negative earnings. Additionally, VEREIT manages $7.8 billion of gross real estate investments on behalf of the Cole Capital non-listed REITs.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.87 EPS, down 18.23% or $0.64 from last year’s $3.51 per share. MHK’s profit will be $207.85 million for 13.16 P/E if the $2.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.74% EPS growth.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.95 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America , and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). It has a 3.03 P/E ratio. The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products.

Fourpoints Investment Managers S.A.S. holds 8.21% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. for 19,100 shares. Fir Tree Capital Management Lp owns 677,520 shares or 7.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Impala Asset Management Llc has 5.83% invested in the company for 885,310 shares. The Florida-based Goodhaven Capital Management Llc has invested 3.52% in the stock. Rudman Errol M, a New York-based fund reported 34,200 shares.