Analysts See $0.17 EPS for VEREIT, Inc. (VER); Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Boosted By $2.22 Million Its Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stake

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) stake by 621.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc acquired 56,911 shares as Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA)’s stock rose 14.74%. The Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc holds 66,064 shares with $2.64M value, up from 9,153 last quarter. Comcast Corp New Cl A now has $193.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 10.97 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Work to Finance All-Cash Offer, Make Key Regulatory Filings Is Well Advanced; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/04/2018 – COMCAST LIKELY TO MAKE FORMAL SKY OFFER EARLY MAY: CNBC’S FABER; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID GOOD FOR COMPETITION IN THE U.K; 07/05/2018 – Comcast is planning an all-cash bid of $60 billion for most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time-Warner; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH REPORTERS

Analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.56% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. VER’s profit would be $165.47 million giving it 13.46 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, VEREIT, Inc.’s analysts see -5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 4.68M shares traded. VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has risen 21.92% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical VER News: 14/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Capital Incorporated Buys 1.7% of Vereit; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q Net $32.5M; 23/05/2018 – VEREIT Enters Into New $2.9 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q EPS 1c; 23/05/2018 – VEREIT: New Revolver Has 4-Year Term; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q FFO $0.185/Shr; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q AFFO $0.185/SHARE; 23/05/2018 – VEREIT® IN NEW $2.9B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 18/04/2018 Nuveen Real Estate Adds Vici Properties Inc., Exits Vereit; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Vereit

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.38’s average target is 13.49% above currents $42.63 stock price. Comcast had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 12. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $44 target. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $52 target. Raymond James maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Monday, April 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $4800 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. The insider Murdock Daniel C. sold 845 shares worth $30,036. The insider COHEN DAVID L sold $10.21 million.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 5,036 shares to 21,171 valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc Com stake by 16,574 shares and now owns 27,565 shares. Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 5,140 shares. Us Bancshares De accumulated 2.25M shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 968 shares. Moreover, Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,196 shares. Horizon Inv Svcs invested in 128,232 shares or 3.49% of the stock. 3.94 million were reported by Hsbc Pcl. New York-based Brave Warrior Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Horizon Invs Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Pitcairn owns 55,489 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Btr Capital Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. Homrich And Berg accumulated 34,777 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Penobscot Management reported 142,644 shares stake. Fiera Capital Corp accumulated 9,911 shares or 0% of the stock. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,305 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin holds 0.07% or 41,370 shares.

VEREIT is a leading, full-service real estate operating firm with investment management capability. The company has market cap of $8.91 billion. VEREIT owns and actively manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets with a total asset book value of $14.7 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 92.2 million square feet, located in 49 states, as well as Puerto Rico and Canada. It currently has negative earnings. Additionally, VEREIT manages $7.8 billion of gross real estate investments on behalf of the Cole Capital non-listed REITs.