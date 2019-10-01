Analysts See $0.17 EPS for Unifi, Inc. (UFI); Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Upped Tenneco (Call) (TEN) Stake

Analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report $0.17 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 70.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. UFI’s profit would be $3.14 million giving it 31.76 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Unifi, Inc.’s analysts see 240.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 22,077 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 37.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 14/05/2018 – UNIFI HOLDER VALUEACT TO HAVE MORE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI – INTENDS TO TRANSITION DYED YARN BUSINESS FROM NATIONAL SPINNING’S FACILITY IN BURLINGTON, N.C., TO UNIFI’S DYE HOUSE IN REIDSVILLE, N.C; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI 3Q PRELIM LOSS/SHR 2C TO EPS 2C; 14/05/2018 – VA Partners I, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Unifi; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Net Debt $85.8M at March 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Cash and Cash Equivalents $40.6M at March 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Unifi’s REPREVE® Named an Official Recycling Partner of the Wyndham Championship; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – Unifi Software Announces New Al Capabilities to Its Data Platform to Make Cataloging and Discovering Data Even Faster and More Transparent for All Users Inside an Organization

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased Tenneco Inc (Call) (TEN) stake by 760.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Apollo Management Holdings Lp acquired 1.06 million shares as Tenneco Inc (Call) (TEN)’s stock declined 57.50%. The Apollo Management Holdings Lp holds 1.20 million shares with $13.31M value, up from 139,485 last quarter. Tenneco Inc (Call) now has $1.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 334,160 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO-PUT IN PLACE COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING TO FUND DEAL THAT WILL REPLACE EXISTING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES,SOME SENIOR FACILITIES AT FEDERAL-MOGUL; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO, FEDERAL-MOGUL DEAL INCL. $200M TERMINATION FEE; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco is Buying Federal-Mogul From Icahn Enterprises L.P. for a Total Consideration of $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO OPERATE COMBINED BUSINESSES POST ACQUISITION; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.58; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO SEES 2Q REV. +8%; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Places Tenneco’s Ratings on Negative Watch; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE VALUE ACCRETIVE AND GENERATE SYNERGY OPPORTUNITIES OF AT LEAST $200 MLN IN ANNUAL EARNINGS

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Best To Avoid Tenneco – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tenneco Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Notice – PRNewswire” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tenneco: A Spin-Off Is Not The Only Way Out – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tenneco has $17 highest and $900 lowest target. $12’s average target is -4.76% below currents $12.6 stock price. Tenneco had 5 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 10. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, September 12 with “Buy”.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $848,480 activity. LETHAM DENNIS J bought $92,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Hollar Jason M. bought $566,280 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) on Wednesday, August 7. Smith Brandon B. bought $189,600 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased Capitol Invt Corp Iv stake by 702,500 shares to 297,500 valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Edison Intl (Put) (NYSE:EIX) stake by 750,000 shares and now owns 625,000 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold TEN shares while 39 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 8.02% less from 51.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 95,600 were accumulated by Swiss Bancorporation. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 9 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc owns 865,089 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 1.85 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd stated it has 65,711 shares. Callahan Advisors Lc has invested 0.05% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Bb&T Securities Lc accumulated 55,339 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 81,498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund reported 51,655 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) or 159,698 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 10,188 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity. LANGONE KENNETH G bought $197,100 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Shares for $69,205 were bought by ValueAct Holdings – L.P.. The insider Bishop Robert J bought 41,700 shares worth $849,012.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold Unifi, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 14.73 million shares or 0.19% less from 14.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Gru Inc has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested in 24,432 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,500 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 1 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 5,726 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 27,700 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0% stake. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Pinebridge Lp has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 27,846 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 9,500 shares.

More notable recent Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Triad textile company names new executive VP and CFO – Triad Business Journal” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Unifi announces another executive departure â€“ the fourth since December – Triad Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Unifi Appoints Craig A. Creaturo as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Titan International and Unifi among gainers; Hebron Technology only loser – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Unifi Announces Leadership Transition – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company has market cap of $399.38 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Polyester, Nylon, and International. It has a 166.15 P/E ratio. The Polyester segment makes and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.