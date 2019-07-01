Analysts See $0.17 EPS for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW); Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Spire Healthcare Group had 20 analyst reports since January 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Thursday, January 17 with “Hold”. The stock of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) earned “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Tuesday, January 15. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, January 2 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, January 7 by Peel Hunt. The stock of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) earned “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Friday, February 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 16 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. JP Morgan maintained Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) rating on Monday, March 25. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 127 target. See Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) latest ratings:

04/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 155.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 280.00 New Target: GBX 163.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 155.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 115.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 155.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 130.00 New Target: GBX 115.00 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 155.00 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 146.00 New Target: GBX 127.00 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 115.00 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 85.00 New Target: GBX 75.00 Maintain

Analysts expect TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 34.62% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. T_RNW’s profit would be $44.88 million giving it 20.37 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s analysts see -41.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 188,572 shares traded. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.42% or GBX 0.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 119.2. About 184,949 shares traded. Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SPI News: 25/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES SPI.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 23/04/2018 – Nasdaq Halts SPI Energy Co., Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in SPI Energy Co., Ltd; 29/03/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announced and Exhibited its Blockchain Services at 2018 Global Blockchain Investment Summit; 06/03/2018 SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Names Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP as its Auditor; 16/04/2018 – SPI ENERGY CO LTD SPI.O – SIGNED A STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH 500 IPO FUND FOR BITCOIN MINER HOSTING SERVICE; 29/03/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Launched Global Miner Hosting; 29/05/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Receipt of Delinquency Notice From NASDAQ; 23/04/2018 – Nasdaq Halts SPI Energy Co. Ltd. For ‘Additional Information Requested’; 19/03/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. The company has market cap of 478.09 million GBP. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. It has a 42.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgeries, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat problems; and eye surgery and treatments, family planning, foreign visa medical exams, gastroenterology, general medicine, general surgery, haematology, hand surgery, heart diseases, and kidney disorders.

More notable recent TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s (TSE:RNW) 39% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for Sunny Long-Term Returns – Investorplace.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Screening The Canadian Market For The #1 Dividend Growth Utility Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2018.