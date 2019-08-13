Analysts See $0.17 EPS for The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE); Private Capital Management Has Lifted Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Holding

Analysts expect The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 75.71% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. PLCE’s profit would be $2.69M giving it 118.56 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, The Children's Place, Inc.’s analysts see -52.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.28% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $80.62. About 791,318 shares traded or 17.35% up from the average. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees FY Sales $1.92B-$1.935B; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Backs FY Adj EPS $7.95-Adj EPS $8.20; 23/04/2018 – DJ Children’s Place Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLCE); 20/03/2018 – THE CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR GREATER CHINA MARKET, WITH ZHEJIANG SEMIR GARMENT CO. LTD, PARENT OF BALABALA; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Raises Dividend to 50c; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – NOW EXPECT TO ACHIEVE A 12% OPERATING MARGIN MILESTONE BY END OF 2020 WITH EPS OF $12.00; 13/03/2018 The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – CHILDREN’S PLACE REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Expands Capital Return Program

Private Capital Management Llc increased Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) stake by 2.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Capital Management Llc acquired 13,577 shares as Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Private Capital Management Llc holds 487,123 shares with $12.28 million value, up from 473,546 last quarter. Hometrust Bancshares Inc. now has $452.30M valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.15. About 16,714 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018

Among 7 analysts covering Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Children’s Place has $130 highest and $9000 lowest target. $109.75’s average target is 36.13% above currents $80.62 stock price. Children’s Place had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Telsey Advisory. The stock of The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Monness with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Wolfe Research maintained The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, March 6 report.

The Children's Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It has a 17.88 P/E ratio. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold The Children's Place, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Gru Llp reported 815,664 shares. Bain Cap Pub Equity Management Lc owns 44,906 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability has 16,380 shares. Wexford Cap L P holds 0.23% or 28,250 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 7,315 shares. 21 are held by Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). 110,000 are owned by Park West Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 360,060 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 5,520 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 33,000 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.02% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) or 24,656 shares.

More notable recent The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Retail Ideas For 2019’s Back-To-School Season – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is The Children’s Place, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WETF, PLCE, CORR – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Things You Need to Know Before Dillard’s (DDS) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

