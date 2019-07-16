Analysts See $-0.17 EPS for SVMK Inc. (SVMK); Shorts at LOOKERS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KING (LKKRF) Lowered By 5.5%

LOOKERS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KING (OTCMKTS:LKKRF) had a decrease of 5.5% in short interest. LKKRF’s SI was 420,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.5% from 445,300 shares previously. With 39,000 avg volume, 11 days are for LOOKERS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KING (OTCMKTS:LKKRF)’s short sellers to cover LKKRF’s short positions. It closed at $1.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) to report $-0.17 EPS on August, 14.After having $-0.14 EPS previously, SVMK Inc.’s analysts see 21.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 625,736 shares traded. SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. The Company’s cloud SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has market cap of $207.05 million. The firm engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.