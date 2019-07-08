Analysts See $-0.17 EPS for Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX); Last Week Aviva plc (LON:AV) Coverage

Analysts expect Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) to report $-0.17 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.00% from last quarter’s $-0.2 EPS. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -22.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 430,682 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 34.41% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA-ON MAY 10, CO, VALEANT, AMONG OTHERS & PAR STERILE PRODUCTS, PAR PHARMA ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT RELATING TO PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131); 09/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS SAYS FDA EXTENDS NDA REVIEW FOR AZEDRA TO JULY 30; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS; 15/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Upcoming Regulatory Binary For Azedra; 22/04/2018 – DJ Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGNX); 02/04/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 11/05/2018 – Progenics: Plaintiffs and Par Agree That 30-Month Stay Imposed by FDA Should Be Terminated; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.3% Position in Progenics

Among 6 analysts covering Aviva PLC (LON:AV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Aviva PLC had 29 analyst reports since January 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained Aviva plc (LON:AV) on Monday, April 1 with “Conviction Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Aviva plc (LON:AV) on Monday, January 21 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 13 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained Aviva plc (LON:AV) rating on Tuesday, January 22. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 525 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, May 13. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, February 11 with “Buy”. Shore Capital reinitiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 5 report. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 18. See Aviva plc (LON:AV) latest ratings:

17/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 470.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 470.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 480.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 430.00 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 480.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 470.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 525.00 New Target: GBX 480.00 Unchanged

13/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 479.00 New Target: GBX 484.00 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 500.00 New Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

Another recent and important Aviva plc (LON:AV) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Aviva plc (LON:AV.)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019.

Aviva plc provides life insurance, general insurance, accident and health insurance, and asset management services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 16.93 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s long-term insurance and savings products include Annuities; equity release products; pension products, such as personal and group pensions, stakeholder pensions, and income drawdown; protection products, including term assurance, mortgage life insurance, flexible whole of life, and critical illness cover and group schemes; bonds and savings comprising single premium investment bonds and regular premium savings plans; and investment products consisting of unit trusts, individual savings accounts, and open ended investment companies. It has a 11.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s general and health insurance products comprise personal lines of insurance products, such as motor, household, travel, and creditor insurance; commercial lines of insurance products, including fleet, liability, and commercial property insurance; health insurance products consisting of private health, income protection, and personal accident products, as well as various corporate healthcare insurance products; and insurance for corporate and specialty risks.

Investors sentiment increased to 6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 5.33, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold Aviva plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 7.94 million shares or 150.57% more from 3.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Aviva plc (LON:AV). Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aviva plc (LON:AV). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Com owns 2.68M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Motco invested 0% of its portfolio in Aviva plc (LON:AV). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Lc holds 0% or 45,450 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 33,315 shares stake. Meritage Mngmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Aviva plc (LON:AV) for 227,115 shares. Lenox Wealth Management invested in 0% or 392 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Aviva plc (LON:AV) or 142 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Aviva plc (LON:AV). Amg Natl Trust Financial Bank reported 0.12% stake. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,464 shares. Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Limited Co owns 15,935 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Causeway Mgmt Ltd invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Aviva plc (LON:AV).

The stock decreased 0.28% or GBX 1.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 430.5. About 5.96M shares traded. Aviva plc (LON:AV) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Brookline Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progenics to Mail Letter to Shareholders Nasdaq:PGNX – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Velan Reminds Stockholders to Follow ISS’ Recommendation by Voting “Against” Progenics Pharmaceuticals Directors Peter Crowley and Michael Kishbauch – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Details Recent Good Faith Efforts to Settle with Velan Capital – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/28/2019: PTCT, PGNX, HCM, SRNE, JNJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $482.83 million. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen -targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 8.33% less from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 63,759 were reported by Amer Intl. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 997,020 shares. Prudential Fin reported 132,762 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 28,497 shares. Northern reported 1.08M shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm holds 12,910 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 2,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farallon Mgmt Lc holds 0.16% or 4.20M shares. Citadel Advisors Limited owns 474,302 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 129,169 shares. Moreover, Moore Capital Lp has 0.01% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0% or 58,185 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 129,928 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 17,900 were accumulated by Creative Planning.