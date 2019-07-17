Analysts See $-0.17 EPS for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB); Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) Has 0 Sentiment

Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to report $-0.17 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s analysts see -15.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 128,668 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’

Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 0 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 5 decreased and sold stakes in Northwest Natural Gas Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 50,739 shares, down from 92,685 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Northwest Natural Gas Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Among 2 analysts covering Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Biosciences had 3 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stephens on Tuesday, April 2 to "Equal-Weight". Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with "Hold" rating and $8 target in Thursday, June 20 report.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and makes sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company has market cap of $897.73 million. The companyÂ’s single molecule real-time sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It currently has negative earnings. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes biochemical sequencing reactions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4.

Northwest Natural Gas Company stores and distributes natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. It has a 30.78 P/E ratio. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Oregon and southwest Washington.

Analysts await Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, down 2,000.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Natural Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -112.14% negative EPS growth.

