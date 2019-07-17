Analysts See $0.17 EPS for OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE); Rent A Center (RCII)’s Sentiment Is 1.66

Rent A Center Inc (RCII) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 106 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 64 sold and reduced their equity positions in Rent A Center Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 48.37 million shares, up from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Rent A Center Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 41 Increased: 57 New Position: 49.

Analysts expect OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) to report $0.17 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 183.33% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. ONE’s profit would be $27.47M giving it 12.06 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 62,275 shares traded. OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) has declined 23.29% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ONE News: 03/05/2018 OneSmart 2Q Rev $104.8M; 14/05/2018 – Greenwoods Adds OneSmart International Education Group Ltd.: 13F

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27 million for 12.27 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Engaged Capital Llc holds 15.62% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. for 5.33 million shares. Signia Capital Management Llc owns 155,241 shares or 3.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lmr Partners Llp has 1.89% invested in the company for 1.78 million shares. The Oregon-based Hood River Capital Management Llc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Water Island Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 508,041 shares.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to clients on a rent-to-own basis. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It has a 42.42 P/E ratio. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 455,193 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand.