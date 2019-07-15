Analysts See $-0.17 EPS for Celestica Inc. (CLS); Portolan Capital Management Increased By $6.98 Million Its Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stake

Analysts expect Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report $-0.17 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 254.55% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Celestica Inc.’s analysts see -125.76% EPS growth. It closed at $6.62 lastly. It is down 41.19% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) stake by 106.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc acquired 871,952 shares as Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)’s stock declined 6.98%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 1.69 million shares with $13.58M value, up from 821,149 last quarter. Gulfport Energy Corporation now has $669.13 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 3.50 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity. $80,600 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares were bought by Wood David M..

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Match Group Inc. stake by 61,390 shares to 126,433 valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nutanix Inc. stake by 234,304 shares and now owns 482,094 shares. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Natural Gas Rises on Weather, Storm-Induced Disruptions – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gulfport Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GPOR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Gulfport Energy Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:GPOR) 7.1% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Natural Gas Recovers From Multi-Year Lows on Supply Data – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Gulfport Energy had 14 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) earned “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, January 29. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Wells Fargo. Williams Capital Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Tudor Pickering upgraded the shares of GPOR in report on Friday, January 18 to “Buy” rating. M Partners maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 11 report.

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $869.09 million. The firm offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services. It has a 5.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s services and products are used in various applications, such as servers, networking and telecommunications equipment, storage systems, optical equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, healthcare products and applications, semiconductor equipment, and industrial and alternative energy products.