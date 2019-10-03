Analysts See $-0.17 EPS for AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN); Evercore Wealth Management Has Cut Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Stake

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Core Laboratories N V (CLB) stake by 76.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 159,823 shares as Core Laboratories N V (CLB)’s stock declined 16.41%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 50,124 shares with $2.62 million value, down from 209,947 last quarter. Core Laboratories N V now has $1.96B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 71,777 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report $-0.17 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 54.55% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, AxoGen, Inc.’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 96,396 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 07/05/2018 – AxoGen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 21/04/2018 – DJ AxoGen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXGN); 21/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chairman of the Board; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20

More notable recent AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why AxoGen, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Settles Ohio Opioid Lawsuit, Teligent Explores Options For Certain Assets, Novartis Reports Cosentyx Data – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “52 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company has market cap of $451.83 million. The company's surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed.

Among 3 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Core Laboratories has $7000 highest and $5100 lowest target. $61.33’s average target is 39.20% above currents $44.06 stock price. Core Laboratories had 5 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Bank of America.

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 23.44% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $21.74M for 22.48 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Vanguard Group (VIG) stake by 10,948 shares to 30,277 valued at $3.49M in 2019Q2. It also upped Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 188,161 shares and now owns 1.09M shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was raised too.

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Core Laboratories N.V.â€™s (NYSE:CLB) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Core Laboratories N.V. – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Core Labs Stock Is Spiking Today – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Core Laboratories’ Third Quarter 2019 Webcast At 7:30 a.m. CDT / 2:30 p.m. CEST On October 24, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CLB shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgewater Associate Lp accumulated 216,349 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mairs And, Minnesota-based fund reported 382,541 shares. Fund Management Sa holds 79,953 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 341,059 shares. 33,773 were accumulated by Halsey Associate Inc Ct. Bb&T Corporation invested in 7,747 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 83,333 were accumulated by Natixis Limited Partnership. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Company has 0.04% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Axa owns 38,292 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 7,704 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Zeke Advsr Lc holds 0.05% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 9,494 shares. Moreover, Tygh Cap has 0.35% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Fifth Third National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn accumulated 500,028 shares.