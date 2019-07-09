Analysts See $0.17 EPS for AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS); Constellation Brands (STZ)’s Sentiment Is 1.73

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 450 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 260 sold and trimmed equity positions in Constellation Brands Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 129.74 million shares, down from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Constellation Brands Inc in top ten positions decreased from 21 to 9 for a decrease of 12. Sold All: 86 Reduced: 174 Increased: 307 New Position: 143.

Analysts expect AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. T_BOS’s profit would be $4.01M giving it 12.84 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, AirBoss of America Corp.’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 500 shares traded. AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Kensico Capital Management Corp holds 14.53% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. for 4.21 million shares. Bluespruce Investments Lp owns 1.13 million shares or 8.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marlowe Partners Lp has 7.54% invested in the company for 62,040 shares. The Connecticut-based Lone Pine Capital Llc has invested 5.06% in the stock. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 408,151 shares.

The stock decreased 1.52% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $197.05. About 1.73 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $37.76 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 15.63 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells rubber products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $206.09 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Rubber Compounding, Engineered Products, and Automotive. It has a 24.73 P/E ratio. The Rubber Compounding segment is involved in custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, and other products; and distributes chemicals.