Analysts See $0.17 EPS for Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN); Harsco (HSC)’s Sentiment Is 1

Harsco Corp (HSC) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 102 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 102 cut down and sold stock positions in Harsco Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 67.90 million shares, up from 67.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Harsco Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 76 Increased: 65 New Position: 37.

Analysts expect Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) to report $0.17 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 52.78% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. T_ADN’s profit would be $2.84 million giving it 24.91 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 22,694 shares traded or 115.50% up from the average. Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. holds 3.12% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation for 110,000 shares. Hood River Capital Management Llc owns 1.85 million shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has 1.82% invested in the company for 896,182 shares. The Oregon-based Tygh Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.52% in the stock. Friess Associates Llc, a Wyoming-based fund reported 537,423 shares.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 778,598 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Harsco Renews and Extends Logistics and Packaging Contract With ArcelorMittal Atlantique & Lorraine (AMAL) in France; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corp Announces $75 M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $72,473 activity.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. It has a 14.72 P/E ratio. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as makes industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. HSC’s profit will be $28.91M for 13.33 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Harsco Corporation (HSC) Announces Major Rail Equipment Order in Germany – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About Harsco Corporation’s (NYSE:HSC) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.