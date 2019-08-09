Analysts See $0.16 EPS for Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR); Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) Sentiment Is 2.33

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc (FDBC) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.53, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 21 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 9 cut down and sold stakes in Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 421,362 shares, up from 409,423 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 15 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 700.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. T_YGR’s profit would be $12.17 million giving it 2.53 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Yangarra Resources Ltd.’s analysts see 23.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 170,186 shares traded. Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has market cap of $123.19 million. It has gas and oil interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. It has a 3.6 P/E ratio.

Community Bank N.A. holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. for 2,395 shares. American International Group Inc owns 1,780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 249 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 20,538 shares.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services for individuals, small businesses, and corporate clients primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $242.51 million. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short- and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. It has a 21.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential loans.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $15,361 activity.