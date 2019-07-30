Analysts See $0.16 EPS for Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR); BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (BRTHF) Shorts Decreased By 8.25%

BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BRTHF) had a decrease of 8.25% in short interest. BRTHF’s SI was 92,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.25% from 100,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 923 days are for BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BRTHF)’s short sellers to cover BRTHF’s short positions. It closed at $17.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 700.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. T_YGR’s profit would be $13.66M giving it 2.75 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Yangarra Resources Ltd.’s analysts see 23.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.76. About 71,248 shares traded. Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment, electronic stationery, home and industrial sewing machines, machine tools, industrial parts, online karaoke systems, and coding and marking equipment. The company has market cap of $4.72 billion. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, and Domino Business divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Printing & Solutions Business segment offers laser and inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white laser and color printers; fax machines, scanners, and work group printers; and electronic stationary comprising labeling systems, and label and mobile printers.

