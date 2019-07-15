Analysts See $0.16 EPS for USD Partners LP (USDP); Kronos International Has 1.5 Sentiment

Kronos International Inc (KRO) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 54 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 36 sold and decreased their stakes in Kronos International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 23.24 million shares, down from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kronos International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 26 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 289,168 shares traded or 16.12% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) has declined 44.17% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: KRONOS 4Q EPS 41C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q EPS 41c; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRONOS ACQUISITION’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q Net $70.7M; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kronos Acquisition’s B3 Cfr; Outlook Now Negative; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q EPS 61c; 15/05/2018 – Kronos Simplifies Payroll for Organizations of All Sizes; 03/05/2018 – Fourth-annual Battle of the Interns Moves to Boston TechJam, Presented by MassTLC and Kronos; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q Net $47.4M

Green Square Capital Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for 90,246 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 69,171 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clark Estates Inc Ny has 0.5% invested in the company for 232,000 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management N.V. has invested 0.47% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 758,323 shares.

Analysts await Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 41.79% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.67 per share. KRO’s profit will be $45.21M for 8.90 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. It has a 9.77 P/E ratio. The firm also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications.