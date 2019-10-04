Analysts See $0.16 EPS for Seaspan (SSW); Rgm Capital Lifted By $879,240 Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Stake

Rgm Capital Llc increased Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) stake by 1.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc acquired 7,327 shares as Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)’s stock rose 2.33%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 494,868 shares with $59.51M value, up from 487,541 last quarter. Proofpoint Inc now has $7.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $128.83. About 837,489 shares traded or 32.06% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts expect Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) to report $0.16 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. SSW’s profit would be $34.49M giving it 16.23 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Seaspan Corporation’s analysts see -5.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 517,827 shares traded or 12.80% up from the average. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – CHU WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLES THROUGH AUGUST 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Ship-leasing Company Seaspan Corp. Taps 29-Year-Old as New CFO; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI INCLUDES ASSUMED THIRD PARTY NET DEBT OF ABOUT $1.0 BLN & $140 MLN OF FUTURE VESSEL PAYMENTS; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN BUYS GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN: IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI IS ABOUT $1.6B; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax Financial Invests $500 Million in Seaspan (Video); 18/05/2018 – Seaspan Accepts Delivery of Third 10000 TEU SAVER Containership in Four Ship Series; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN SAYS CFO DAVID SPIVAK TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN SNAMES RYAN COURSON AS CFO; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 91,981 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.04% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 102,952 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.04% or 13,990 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 119,701 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,035 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 3,706 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 2,950 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 8 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 230,531 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates holds 20,297 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Proofpoint has $14700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $135.40’s average target is 5.10% above currents $128.83 stock price. Proofpoint had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on Thursday, September 5 to “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of PFPT in report on Friday, April 12 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Proofpoint to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AAPL, JPM, SNAP – Investorplace.com” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Proofpoint: Not Convinced – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint launches new Okta Cloud integration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporation Common Shares (NYSE:SSW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporation Common Shares has $10.5000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10.25’s average target is -1.35% below currents $10.39 stock price. Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporation Common Shares had 2 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, May 9.